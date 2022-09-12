Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 13.1 %

Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at 1.96 on Friday. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of 1.79 and a fifty-two week high of 2.93.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

