Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 13.1 %
Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at 1.96 on Friday. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of 1.79 and a fifty-two week high of 2.93.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
