USD Coin (USDC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.53 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion and approximately $6.53 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,190.84 or 0.99411563 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00126743 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,580,566,673 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC.USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc.Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.