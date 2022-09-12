USDEX (USDEX) One Day Volume Hits $57,888.00

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. USDEX has a market cap of $406,234.32 and approximately $57,888.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDEX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

