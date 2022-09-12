USDK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.05 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.71 million and $25.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,190.84 or 0.99411563 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00036305 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.