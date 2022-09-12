USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $105.29 million and approximately $227,213.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,205.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00579167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00246436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

