V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Director Stephen L. Waechter Buys 1,000 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
V2X Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $36.22 on Monday. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
