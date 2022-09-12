V2X (NYSE:VVX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Stock Up 6.9 %

VVX stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. V2X has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $428.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

V2X Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

