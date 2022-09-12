Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 1.1 %

VLN stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.63. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

