Validity (VAL) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00008109 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $57,487.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,664,412 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,543 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

