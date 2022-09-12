Valobit (VBIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,580.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $17.71 million and $33,580.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Valobit
Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.