Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

