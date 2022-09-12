Vanity Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanity has a total market cap of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.
Vanity Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Vanity Coin Trading
