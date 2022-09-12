VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $90.31 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020247 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00026457 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
VeChain Profile
VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com.
VeChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
