Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach Sells 10,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $179.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.38. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

