Vega Protocol Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.77 million and $790,775.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00005950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.