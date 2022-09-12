Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $595.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 191.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $450,271.01 and $595.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

