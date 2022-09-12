Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.53 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $97.53 million and $1.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00069447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,349,897,972 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.