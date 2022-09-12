Velo Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.71 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Velo has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velo’s official website is velo.org.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

