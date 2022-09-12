venBio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,980,706 CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,980,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,742,000. CinCor Pharma comprises 7.7% of venBio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. venBio Partners LLC owned about 5.25% of CinCor Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

CinCor Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

