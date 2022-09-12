Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Stake Raised by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.66% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

