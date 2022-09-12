VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

