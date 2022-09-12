Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 15,106 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VERA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.54. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Articles
