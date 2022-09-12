Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Marshall Fordyce Sells 15,106 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.54. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

