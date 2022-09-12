Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRNOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

