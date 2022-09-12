VeraOne Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $20,033.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for $55.73 or 0.00249354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

VeraOne uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

