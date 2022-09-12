Verasity Price Up 4.3% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $50.14 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

