Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 203,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 565,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

