Verge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.13 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and $30.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,565,013 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

