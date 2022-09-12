Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $24.66 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,936,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

