Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.91.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET opened at C$32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

