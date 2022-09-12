Verso Trading 11% Higher This Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Verso has a market cap of $337,858.72 and approximately $34,273.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00743999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00014551 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019041 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Verso Coin Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
