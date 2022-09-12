Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $1.17 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,996,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. Facebook | Telegram | Youtube | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

