Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 68,635 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Snap accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.86 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

