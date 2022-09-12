Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NYSE SE opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

