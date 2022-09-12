Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $82.80 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,601 shares of company stock worth $1,863,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

