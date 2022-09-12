Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $458.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
