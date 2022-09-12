Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $2.91 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,735,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

