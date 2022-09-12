Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.23 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 11,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.
In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
