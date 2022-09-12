Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,197 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM makes up about 1.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 299,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.