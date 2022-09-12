Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,028 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Confluent by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Confluent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

