Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,545 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 799.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after acquiring an additional 297,750 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 190,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,649,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $190.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

