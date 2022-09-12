Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,605 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $458.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

