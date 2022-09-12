Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,488 Shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,488 shares during the period. Ribbit LEAP makes up 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ribbit LEAP were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $6,170,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at $2,123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP Price Performance

LEAP opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Ribbit LEAP Company Profile

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

