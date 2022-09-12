Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,019 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Carvana Stock Up 10.2 %

CVNA opened at $40.34 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $345.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.