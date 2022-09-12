Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,019 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $96,949,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $93,199,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Stephens reduced their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Carvana Trading Up 10.2 %

CVNA stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $345.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

