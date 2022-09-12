Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,637 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $82.80 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,254. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

