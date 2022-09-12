Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

