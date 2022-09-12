VIBE (VIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $828,951.17

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. VIBE has a market cap of $828,951.17 and approximately $227.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,323.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005441 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073498 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

