Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 209 988 2149 73 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 144.87%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 21.95 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.69

Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -233.63% -64.65% -16.97%

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

