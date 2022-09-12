Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

