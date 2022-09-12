Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $154.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

